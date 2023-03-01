German unemployment rate stable at 5.7%

The number of people out of work in Germany rose to 2.62 million in February, an increase of 4,000 compared to January and 192,000 more than a year ago, the Federal Employment Agency announced on Wednesday.



The unemployment rate remained stable at 5.7%.



"Overall, the labour market showed consistency despite the tense economic situation," said agency boss Andrea Nahles.



Without including Ukrainian refugees, unemployment would have increased only slightly year-on-year, based on data up until February 13.



As German businesses struggle with inflation, there has also been an increase in short-time work, a government furlough scheme, whereby workers are sent home by a company in financial distress, but do not lose their jobs. Meanwhile, the government pays a percentage of their salary.



Some 183,000 people received short-time benefits that month, according to dpa'S calculations, based on the agency's data available up to December 2022.



From February 1 to 23, companies reported short-time work for 61,000 employees, though experience suggests that the number of employees who actually go on short-time work is lower.



Demand for labour in Germany has declined since early summer, though it still remains high, the agency said.



There were 778,000 unfilled vacancies in February, 44,000 fewer than a year ago, according to the agency.



