US: TELEKOMS T-MOBILE REPORTS HUGE SURGE IN FOURTH-QUARTER EARNINGS

Telekom communication giant's T-Mobile US branch reported a 250% surge in its fourth-quarter earnings on Wednesday, with its net income increasing to $1.48 billion from last year's $422 million.



Earnings per share increased to $1.18 from $0.34 last year.



On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter.



Total revenues were $20.27 billion, slightly lower than $20.79 billion a year ago.



Analysts expected revenues of $20.60 billion for the quarter.



Total service revenues increased 4% year-over-year to $15.5 billion.



Looking ahead, the company said it expects a strong fiscal 2023 outlook driven by continued profitable customer growth and merger synergies.



The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) are expected to be between $28.7 billion and $29.2 billion, up 10% year-over-year at the mid-point.



Net postpaid customer additions are expected to be between 5 million and 5.5 million.