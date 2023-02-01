Russia’s Transneft says 500,000 tons of Russian oil shipped to Poland in Jan.

Russia's pipeline monopoly, Transneft, shipped 500,000 tons of oil to Poland in January, media reports said Tuesday.

Russian news agency, TASS, reported that the company has "everything ready to transit" 20,000 tons of oil from Kazakhstan to Germany in February, citing an official representative of Transneft in a statement.

Noting that the shipment will be carried out through the Druzhba oil pipeline, the statement said the process is now at the initiative of Kazakhstan.

While EU countries are trying to reduce the purchase of Russian oil due to the Ukraine war, various sanctions are applied to the Russian energy sector.

The Druzhba oil pipeline was excluded from the scope of sanctions.