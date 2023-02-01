FedEx to lay off more than 10 percent of its executive team

FedEx, one of the American cargo giants, announced that it will reduce the number of its employees in officer and management positions by more than 10 percent in order to become a "more efficient" company.

FedEx's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Raj Subramaniam, in a note to his employees, reminded that they have initiated a transformation effort to create a flexible, efficient and smart supply chain, and stated that some decisions have been taken to ensure the company remains competitive.

Informing that some of the teams and their functions were combined, Subramaniam noted that the officer and manager team were reduced by more than 10 percent.

Subramaniam underlined that reducing the number of employees is a necessary action to become a "more efficient and agile" organization.



