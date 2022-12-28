Russia sets record in daily gas deliveries to China

Russia set a record in daily gas deliveries to China on Wednesday, according to the head of the Russian energy giant Gazprom.

Speaking at a meeting in Moscow, Alexey Miller said Gazprom made a decision to supply gas to China in volumes exceeding the daily contractual obligations.

The maximum excess was 18.7% and today another new record in daily deliveries to China was set, he said.

The total volume of exports to China in the very near future will amount to 48 billion cubic meters of gas per year, and to almost 100 billion cubic meters after the transit gas pipeline through the territory of Mongolia becomes operational, Miller further said.

He expects that gas consumption will grow by 20% in the next 20 years, which makes Gazprom think about new projects.

"I would like to note that our offshore gas pipelines-the TurkStream and the Blue Stream-are working confidently. And now we have started working with Türkiye on a gas hub project," he said.

In 2023, Gazprom plans to produce 412.6 billion cubic meters of gas, and 100.9 billion of it will be delivered to the foreign countries, Miller added.



