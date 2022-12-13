Lufthansa sees strong demand, increases outlook

German airline Lufthansa said on Tuesday that earnings in October and November had exceeded expectations.



The group, which includes its German flagship airline, plus Swiss and Austrian Airlines, Brussels Airlines and Eurowings, now expects to be able to generate adjusted earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of around €1.5 billion ($1.57 billion) in the 2022 fiscal year.



Previously, the company projected adjusted EBIT of more than €1 billion for the fiscal year.



Lufthansa stated that average yields in the passenger business remain well above pre-crisis level. It projects Lufthansa Cargo and Lufthansa Technik will achieve record results in the current financial year.



The company noted that the booking situation for the coming months indicates a continuation of the positive trend in the passenger business.



