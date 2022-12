Swiss food giant Nestle said Monday it was opening a new production site in western Ukraine, and would invest tens of millions in a factory and production network set to employ 1,500 people.

"Nestle is announcing the opening a new production site in Ukraine. 40 million Swiss francs ($43 million) will be invested in production in Smolyhiv located in Volyn region, in the western part of the country," the company, which had three facilities in Ukraine before the war broke out, said in a statement.