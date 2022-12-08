RYANAIR BOSS OLEARY SET TO STAY UNTIL JULY 2028

Budget airline Ryanair said on Thursday that it was extending the contract of group chief executive officer, Michael O'Leary, until July 2028.



The Irish airline group also said it had appointed Anne Nolan as a non-executive director with immediate effect.



Nolan is a former chair of the Irish Aviation Authority and previously served as chief executive of the Irish Pharmaceutical Healthcare Association. She has also served on various boards including the Food Safety Authority of Ireland and the Irish Medicines Board.



Ryanair Holdings plc is the largest airline group in Europe, comprising Ryanair, Ryanair UK, Buzz, Lauda and Malta Air.

