Metaverse platform developer Engage XR signs deal with Lenovo

A virtual reality technoogy company based in the Republic of Ireland has announced a deal with Chinese computing giant Lenovo.



Engage XR Holdings Plc has signed a commercial reseller agreement with Lenovo, covering the resale and distribution of end user licences by Lenovo for the group's software platform, Engage and for metaverse production services targeted at Lenovo's enterprise clients.



As part of the agreement, Lenovo will sell Engage licences and services through its own distribution and sales channels to its customers.



Engage link has been developed by the group as a metaverse platform designed for corporations, professionals, education organizations, and event organizers.