Tesla board member says Elon Musk identified potential successor as Tesla CEO

When asked by a plaintiff lawyer whether Musk has never identified anybody as a potential successor in the role of CEO, Murdoch said, "He actually has," adding that that happened in the "last few months."

Published November 17,2022
James Murdoch, a Tesla board director, said on Wednesday that Elon Musk has in the last few months identified someone as a potential successor in the role of chief executive of the electric carmaker.

Murdoch, who did not name the potential successor, was testifying in a trial over Musk's 2018 Tesla pay package.

