Russia to propose initiatives on food, energy supply at G20 summit

Russia plans to propose several initiatives on food and energy supply at the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"Russia will confirm its readiness to remain a reliable supplier of food products and energy resources to foreign markets on a commercial and humanitarian basis, rejecting, however, any attempts of price or any other external pressure," she said in a statement on the ministry's website.

A number of initiatives are on the agenda, including increasing gas cooperation with Türkiye and organizing the supply of grain and fertilizers, she added.

The Russian delegation will also raise the issue of de-monopolization of the global economy and building logistics routes, technology clusters and payment systems, independent from politics, Zakharova said.

The spokeswoman urged the use of diplomatic tools to revive "the culture of respectful dialogue" in the G20 and to create grounds for its productive work in the future.

"We intend to contribute to this development in every possible way, relying on the support of like-minded BRICS partners and other emerging market countries," she said.

Russia is "determined" to strengthen the status of the G20 as a leading multilateral economic forum, she said.

"We welcome the constructive attitude of the current Indonesian Chairmanship to promote the unifying agenda under the slogan of post-crisis recovery of the world economy on the principles of 'together and better'," she said.

The spokeswoman expressed hope that "the positive vector announced by Jakarta" will be perceived by all delegations in the spirit of solidarity and cooperation and will allow the G20 to make "a significant contribution to the formation of a multipolar world and the democratization of international economic relations."

The G20 summit will take place on Nov.15-16 in Bali as Indonesia has chairmanship of the bloc this year.





