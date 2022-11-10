U.S. not pressuring Ukraine on negotiations with Russia: Biden aide

The US said Thursday it is not pressuring Ukraine about possible talks with Russia to end the months-long war, days after American officials were said to urge Kyiv to be open to talks.

"The United States is not pressuring Ukraine, we're not insisting on things with Ukraine," President Joe Biden's National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters.

Sullivan said the US is only consulting as partners and showing support through public statements and "tangible physical support" of military assistance.

"It is ultimately up to Ukraine to make determinations about its diplomatic course. It is our job to put them in the best position on the battlefield," he said.

His remarks came days after a Washington Post report said the US privately told Ukraine to be open to talks with Russia, asking officials in Kyiv to abandon peace talks conditioned to Russian President Vladimir Putin's removal from office.

The newspaper, citing those familiar with the discussions, said Saturday that officials from the Biden administration do not intend to push Ukraine to the negotiating table.

"Rather, they called it a calculated attempt to ensure the government in Kyiv maintains the support of other nations facing constituencies wary of fueling a war for many years to come," it said.

Sullivan said the US will announce another package of security assistance for Ukraine, including important air defense contributions.

That includes Hawk air defense systems, as well as four US Avenger air defense systems that come equipped with Stinger missiles, he added.



