300 more flights cancelled on last day of Eurowings strike

About 300 Eurowings flights were cancelled on Wednesday, according to the Lufthansa subsidiary, in the third and last day of a strike this week over working conditions for pilots.



The strike affected about two-thirds of the originally planned 450 take-offs and landings in Dusseldorf, Cologne/Bonn, Stuttgart, Hamburg and Berlin, a Eurowings spokesperson said in Cologne.



In total, some 800 flights were grounded due to the strike action over three days.



"We expect to be able to return to normal flight operations on Thursday," the spokesperson said.



A spokesperson for the Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) pilots' union said the work stoppages planned for this week would end at midnight (2200 GMT).



After this, the union and the airline said that negotiations between the two sides would continue.



One of the key sticking points has been the number of free days, with the pilots demanding 14 and the airline most recently offering 10.



