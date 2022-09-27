Denmark reports leak in Russian Nord Stream 2 offshore gas pipeline

Danish authorities reported a gas leak Monday from the defunct Nord Stream 2 pipeline close to the island of Bornholm in the Baltic Sea, according to Interfax news agency.



The Danish Maritime Authority has banned all ships from moving within five nautical miles (9.25 kilometers) of the accident site, saying the incident is "dangerous for ship traffic."



The authorities said that "in collaboration with the shore services, it is determined that the emergency occurred at the Danish IE south-east of Bornholm. The coast services have set up a 5-nautical-mile security zone as a security measure," Interfax reported.



German authorities confirmed in a statement that a leak could have caused a sudden drop in pressure overnight in the undersea pipeline but an investigation continues.

The gas pipeline's pressure dropped from 105 to 7 bar, Nord Stream 2's operator reported.



"We are currently in contact with the authorities concerned in order to clarify the situation," Germany's Economy Ministry said in a statement.



"We still have no clarity about the causes and the exact facts," it added.



The Russian-owned pipeline, which runs from St. Petersburg under the Baltic Sea to Germany, is filled with 300 million cubic meters of gas.



The pipeline was originally intended to double the volume of gas flowing to Germany. But just as work on it was completed, Germany decided to cancel it shortly before Russia's invasion of Ukraine.