RUSSIA-TÜRKIYE FLIGHTS SOLD OUT AFTER PUTINS MOBILIZATION CALL

News Economy

Russia-Türkiye flights sold out after Putin's mobilization call

Flights from Moscow's Vnukovo International Airport to Turkey's Istanbul, Ankara and Antalya were sold out for the next three to four days on the national carrier Turkish Airlines' website. The carrier is going to increase passenger capacity out of Russia for Thursday and Friday, a spokesperson told dpa on Wednesday.

DPA ECONOMY Published September 21,2022