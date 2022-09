Türkevi in New York hosts guests around world during UNGA week

Türkevi, also known as Turkish House, the 36-floor sky scrapper -- which headquarters Turkish diplomatic missions -- is located directly across the street from the UN building. During the UNGA meetings when leaders convened for the first time since the pandemic this year, the center is witnessing vibrant moments and diplomatic traffic.

Published 21.09.2022 20:47 Share This Album





