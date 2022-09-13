Eiffel Tower lights to shut off earlier to save energy

In light of the energy crisis, the Eiffel Tower will be illuminated until 11:45 pm each night before the lights are shut off over an hour earlier than usual.



The adjustment is part of the French capital's energy-saving plan announced by Mayor Anne Hidalgo on Tuesday. Until now, the Eiffel Tower has been illuminated until 1 am, with the lights flashing every hour, a moment appreciated by tourists in particular.



Lights on other public buildings such as the city hall will be switched off at 10 pm in the future, but street lighting will not be restricted for safety purposes.



Paris will reduce heating in public buildings as well, with exceptions for kindergartens and retirement homes. In administrative buildings, heating will be turned on one month later than usual.



A total of 96% of energy in Paris is not consumed by the public sector, Hidalgo said, which is why the city aims to reduce energy consumption in the private sector by at least 10% as well.