Dutch unions secure 9.25% pay raise deal for rail workers

Dutch trade unions said on Sunday they had reached a deal with NS Railways to increase workers' pay by an average of 9.25% over 18 months, ending a long-running wage dispute.

Strikes have paralysed the rail service several times in recent weeks and additional action had been planned this week.

Average pay at the state-owned NS will be increased retroactively from July by 5.8% and an additional 3.45% in January 2023, trade union FNV Spoor said.

Unions said they also secured agreement on a minimum wage of 14 euros per hour and employees will receive two additional payments of 1,000 euros ($1,000). The company had 38,600 staff as of 2020.