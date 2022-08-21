Ukraine requests Canada to cancel turbine permit for Russia

Canada's decision to ship a gas turbine to Russia once again came under Ukrainian criticism on Sunday.

The continued call to stop the return of the turbine, which has been repaired in Canada, is being made because it contravenes sanctions against Russia and it comes as German Chancellor Olaf Scholz wings his way to Canada for a three-day visit starting Sunday.

The Ukrainian request comes despite the fact that both Scholz and the EU have given their backing to the return of the turbine to Russia since it is needed to transport much needed natural gas to Germany.

In an interview with national news agency the Canadian Press, Ukrainian ambassador to Canada Yulia Kovaliv accused Russia of wielding the turbine as a club to intimidate Europe, reiterating her country's position that the return be axed.

"Our position is quite clear: we do think that this (sanctions) waiver should be cancelled and now," she said, adding that Ukraine believes Russia will not accept the turbine.

The turbine is sitting in Germany, but Russia has to date refused to accept it.

"If it was an argument to call Putin's bluff, everybody sees for the last few weeks it is now quite obvious that it is Russian games," Kovaliv said.

The turbine shipment is ironic since Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office said Scholz's visit will align priorities of the two countries, "including our unwavering support for Ukraine, protecting peace and security in Europe and around the world, and addressing the broader global impacts of Russia's illegal and unjustifiable invasion."

Manufacturer Siemens' Canada facility in Montreal is the only one that can repair the turbine that is used in the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which carries gas to Germany.

Canada's Natural Resources Minister Jonathan Wilkinson said previously that Canada continues to mull over Ukrainian's plead to stop the return of the turbine to Russian energy titan Gazprom, operators of Nord Stream 1. But he also indicated Canada expects Russia to eventually put the turbine in use.

"Our expectation and our hope is that the turbine will actually go back to Gazprom, and it will eventually come into service," Wilkinson said.