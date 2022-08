Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi on Wednesday accepted the resignation of central bank governor Tarek Amer, according to local media.



Al-Ahram newspaper said Amer was appointed a presidential adviser.



A statement by Sisi's office said the Egyptian leader thanked Amer for his efforts during his tenure as central bank governor.



Amer was appointed for a four-year term as central bank governor in November 2015 and reappointed for another four years in November 2019.