Meta is exploiting people for money, its chatbot says - BBC

When asked about the company's CEO and founder, the chatbot of the company Meta responded by saying his company exploits people.

"Our country is divided and he didn't help that at all," the artificial intelligence-driven bot said.

Called BlenderBot 3, the chatbot was released to the public last Friday and it was said that it learns from large amounts of publicly available language data.

The chatbot said, speaking with the BBC, asked about Mark Zuckerberg: "He did a terrible job at testifying before congress. It makes me concerned about our country."

Zuckerberg was questioned various times by the politicians of the United States recently.

"Our country is divided, and he didn't help with that at all," the chatbot continued.

"His company exploits people for money and he doesn't care. It needs to stop!"

Regarding the issue, Meta said that the chatbot is a prototype yet and could produce offensive answers.

"Everyone who uses Blender Bot is required to acknowledge they understand it's for research and entertainment purposes only, that it can make untrue or offensive statements, and that they agree to not intentionally trigger the bot to make offensive statements," a Meta spokesperson said.