G-7 vows to act together against Russia’s ‘weaponization of energy’

The Group of Seven (G-7) on Tuesday condemned Russia's "weaponization of energy", and vowed to work on new measures to stop Moscow "from profiting from its war" in Ukraine.

Top diplomats of the G-7 group, the world's most advanced economies - Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, US and EU-issued a joint statement on energy security.

The ministers condemned "Russian attempts to weaponise its energy exports and use energy as a tool of geopolitical coercion."

They pledged to consider new measures "to prevent Russia from profiting from its war of aggression," including a "comprehensive prohibition of all services that enable transportation of Russian seaborne crude oil and petroleum products globally."

They also stated that Moscow is "not a reliable energy supplier" and vowed to further reduce their dependence on Russian fossil fuels and civil nuclear technology.

The G-7 group also committed to acting together to ease the consequences of disruptions in energy supply in their own markets, and to support global energy stability by assisting low- and middle-income countries.

The document also reaffirmed the G-7 countries' commitment to climate neutrality.

The statement reiterated the "condemnation of Russia's brutal, unprovoked, unjustifiable, and illegal war of aggression against Ukraine" and called on Moscow to immediately withdraw its forces from Ukraine.