Russia says ready to help ease global food crisis

Russia will ensure Ukrainian grain stuck due to the blockade of Black Sea ports reaches global markets, the Kremlin spokesman said on Tuesday.

Speaking to the Russian state TV network Channel One, Dmitry Peskov said Russia is ready to help ease the global food crisis, with the negotiations on the matter set to resume soon.

"We expect these negotiations to continue in the near future," he said, referring to a recent meeting in Istanbul between Türkiye, Russia, Ukraine and the UN delegation. Ankara, which has close ties with both Moscow and Kyiv, has worked with both countries and the UN to resolve the crisis.

Tons of Ukrainian grain are stuck due to the Russia-Ukraine war that is in its fifth month, causing global shortages and price hikes. Russia, which is accused of using food as a weapon, says Western sanctions are to blame for the food shortages.

Turkish National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said on Monday that a plan for grain shipments from Ukraine was agreed upon in general principles.

He said that during the week the issues of setting up an operations center in Istanbul, joint controls at the port exit and arrival points, and ensuring navigational safety on the transfer routes are likely to be discussed.