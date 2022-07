Saudi Arabia is going to be increasing the daily oil production capacity of the country by a million barrels, according to its leadership of it.

However, it should be noted that this boost does not necessarily mean more actual oil production.



The promise to boost daily production potential from 12 million to 13 million came from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman during a visit by US President Joe Biden. The crown prince noted that there is no more capacity to boost upwards beyond that.