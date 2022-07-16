NASCAR star Bobby East stabbed fatally, police searching suspect

Bobby East, a top NASCAR driver, died on Saturday after having a confrontation with a drifter and being stabbed in California, at a Westminister gas station.

East, 37, was allegedly stabbed by Trent William Milsap, 27, in the chest as he was fueling his vehicle. Police said that Milsap was arrested and charged with the crime.

East was pronounced dead after he was taken to a nearby hospital.

He was a three-time US Auto Club (USAC) champion.

Westminister Police said in a statement that "The victim was found on the ground suffering from a serious stab wound to the chest area."

"Officers attempted life-saving measures until OCFA paramedics arrived and transported the victim to a local trauma center, where the victim succumbed to his injury."