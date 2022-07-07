Israel, Türkiye to expand mutual flights in their first aviation deal since 1951

A new agreement between Türkiye and Israel is expected to pave the way for the resumption of flights between the two countries.



A new bilateral Turkish-Israeli aviation agreement will be signed on Thursday for the first time since 1951, the Israeli Prime Ministry Press Office said in a statement.



The decision came after a meeting between transport ministers of the two countries a few months ago.



As part of the agreement, "the flights between both countries will resume."



Israeli Transport Minister Merav Michaeli said: "Aviation relations are a strategic tool for Israel's economic development and of particular importance toward Israel's regional position."



















