News Economy Israel, Türkiye to expand mutual flights in their first aviation deal since 1951

Israel and Türkiye will expand bilateral airline traffic under a new aviation deal to be signed on Thursday, their first since 1951, Israel's Prime Ministry Press Office said.

Anadolu Agency & Reuters ECONOMY
Published July 07,2022
A Turkish flag flutters atop the Turkish Embassy as an Israeli flag is seen nearby, in Tel Aviv, Israel, June 26, 2016 (REUTERS File Photo)

A new agreement between Türkiye and Israel is expected to pave the way for the resumption of flights between the two countries.

A new bilateral Turkish-Israeli aviation agreement will be signed on Thursday for the first time since 1951, the Israeli Prime Ministry Press Office said in a statement.

The decision came after a meeting between transport ministers of the two countries a few months ago.

As part of the agreement, "the flights between both countries will resume."

Israeli Transport Minister Merav Michaeli said: "Aviation relations are a strategic tool for Israel's economic development and of particular importance toward Israel's regional position."