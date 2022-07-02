Astronomers say that images from James Webb are 'exciting'

NASA is saying that the next July 12 will be a historic day, as the spatial telescope James Webb will present images of the Universe that are never seen before and the first people that have seen the images say that they are "exciting".

The head of the scientific missions in NASA, Thomas Zurbuchen, talked to the press, saying that the images are very promising.

"The images are being taken right now, so there is already incredible science in the machine right now, and there are also some others that have not been taken until now. We are in the middle of the reduction of the data process, which makes history," Zurbuchen said.

He also talked about his emotions regarding the new images.

"It's an emotional moment when you see the releasing of some of its secrets of nature," he said.

"It's not an image. It's a new worldview."

NASA's Deputy Administrator, Pam Melroy, for her part, has also commented on how excited she felt after seeing the images.

"What I saw has excited me, as a scientific, as an engineer, and as a human being," she said.

The new images are expected to include unprecedented views from the depths of the universe along with an atmosphere around a distant exoplanet.