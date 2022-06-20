eBay exits Türkiye citing ‘competitive dynamics’

eBay has announced to close its marketplace business in Türkiye, GittiGidiyor, citing the ongoing "competitive dynamics" in the country.

"With the decision taken by eBay in line with the ongoing competitive dynamics in Türkiye, we will cease our activities and close our platform," GittiGidiyor said in a statement.

All shares of the 21-year-old marketplace were purchased by eBay, 93% in 2011 and 7% in 2016.

The platform, which will remain open for shopping until July 18, has been closed to listing new products as of Monday.

eBay is currently active in 22 countries.