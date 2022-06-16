Serbian leader reaffirms strong commitment to TurkStream pipeline project

Serbia's president on Thursday reaffirmed the country's strong commitment to the TurkStream gas pipeline project, which connects Russia to Europe via Türkiye.

During a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in Belgrade, Aleksandar Vucic said Serbia wants to continue its cooperation in the field of energy.

The 930-kilometer (about 578 miles) TurkStream pipeline will transport Russian gas under the Black Sea through Bulgaria, Serbia, and Hungary, with another section reaching Türkiye.

With a capacity of 31.5 billion cubic meters (1.1 trillion cubic feet) per year, the project is the world's largest-diameter offshore gas pipeline installed at such depths.

The 403-kilometer Serbian section began operation in 2021, providing natural gas to Europe through the TurkStream and a new route connecting Türkiye and Bulgaria.

"It is extremely important for Serbia to cooperate in the project of construction and exploitation of the Turkish Stream, which enables the supply of natural gas to the region, and whose implementation ensures diversification of supply routes and sources and improves the security of supply of our countries and the wider region," Vucic said.

The meeting also focused on bilateral relations, regional issues, and the expansion of economic cooperation, with a special emphasis on investments, energy, and infrastructure projects.

Vucic pledged that Serbia would keep improving collaboration in all areas of mutual interest.

"We see Türkiye as a strong partner, and we are very committed to the development and deepening of overall relations. We have common economic interests, and it is important to us that Türkiye helps the progress of less developed parts of Serbia with big investments," he added.

Cavusoglu, for his part, lauded Vucic's commitment to the development of Serbia and the region. "You are doing a great job for your country and the whole region," he remarked.

The Turkish foreign minister is on a mini Western Balkan tour, commencing in Belgrade. He will later visit the city of Ohrid in North Macedonia, Croatia's capital Zagreb, Bosnia and Herzegovina's capital Sarajevo, and Kosovo.

During their meeting, Vucic and Cavusoglu also discussed the signing of an agreement to allow visa-free travel between Serbia and Türkiye.

Last week, Serbia announced that it had finalized preparations to lift visa requirements for travel with Türkiye.

An expected agreement between Belgrade and Ankara will enable citizens of the two countries to "cross state borders with a valid biometric ID card to improve and facilitate the movement of people and goods," said a statement issued by the government in Belgrade.