Greek officials no longer allowed to cool offices below 26 degrees C
Greece on Thursday urged state entities to reduce use of air conditioning, install window shields and shut computers after working hours, to help cut electricity consumption and set an example for the rest of the country.
Published June 09,2022
Public sector workers in Greece may only cool their offices to 26 degrees Celsius, as Athens seeks to reduce public sector costs due to the energy crisis.
Effective immediately, air conditioner thermostats may no longer be set lower than that temperature, Greek Energy Minister Kostas Skrekas told state radio on Thursday.
Officials must also scale back street lighting to the absolute minimum necessary, he said.
The announcement comes as the government seeks to reduce energy costs in the public sector by 10% compared to a year ago.
Authorities and municipalities that fail to meet the target must pay for the excessive energy themselves using money from other parts of their budgets.
The energy crisis has made the measures urgently necessary, he said, noting that annual costs for public sector air conditioning and street lighting reach €800 million ($850 million).
Skrekas also advised people to replace any older air conditioners and refrigerators with new energy-saving appliances in the coming months, through a programme financed by the state and the European Union.
A Finance Ministry spokesperson said that the application process would be straightforward and online.