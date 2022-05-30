EU’s Charles Michel: 'Time is now' to decide on Russian oil sanctions

European Council President Charles Michel said "the time is now" to decide on a new set of sanctions on Russia for the invasion of Ukraine, arriving at a summit of EU leaders in Brussels.



"I'm confident that we will be able to take a decision altogether and to express again a united position on that important topic," Michel said.



EU countries are still divided over a ban on Russian oil imports, first proposed by the European Commission almost four weeks ago and has since failed to receive backing from all member states.



European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen however was less positive about an imminent breakthrough.



"My expectations are low that it will be sold in the next 48 hours, but I'm confident that thereafter there will be a possibility," von der Leyen said arriving at the meeting.