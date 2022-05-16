Mysterious 'doorway' discovered in Mars by Curiosity

A photo taken on Mars caused speculations about a supposed "doorway" excavated in rock. However, the experts assure that it consists of a natural deformation in the area.

The image, captured by NASA's rover Curiosity last week, shows clearly a rectangular form in a rock, which caused all kinds of conspiracy theories that say it as "evidence of the extraterrestrial life" on that planet.

Curiosity took the photo with its camera Mast, or "Mastcam", on May 7, and NASA shared it days after.

Professor Sanjeev Gupta from Imperial College London explained to The Daily Telegraph that the image shows evidence that the feature was formed through "normal geological processes".

A deep crack or fissure is visible inside the "door", indicating a fracture in the rock.

It is also noted that it is something that happens on both Mars and Earth and could have taken place any time in the past few hundred million years.

Professor Gupta, who also has worked on the Curiosity mission with NASA, said that "The crack is a fracture and they are abundant on Mars and Earth - no need for marsquakes to produce them."