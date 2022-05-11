Moderna drops new financial officer after old employer reveals probe

Moderna, the US producer of one of the best-known vaccines employed during the coronavirus pandemic, announced on Wednesday that its chief financial officer would be stepping down, two days after joining the company.



Jorge Gomez has departed the company, effective immediately, the company said. The company's recently retired chief financial officer, David Meline, will continue in his role while Moderna reopens the search for a replacement.



Despite the fast turnaround, Gomez will still earn $700,000 in pay for his two days of work, according to Moderna. Gomez will, however, forego a signing bonus and any other bonuses.



Moderna noted that the announcement follows the public disclosure by Gomez's old employer, Dentsply Sirona, of an ongoing internal investigation into certain matters, including financial reporting.



Gomez served as executive vice president and chief financial officer at Dentsply Sirona from August 2019 until joining Moderna.



