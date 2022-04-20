Apple brings child sexual content detection tool to Britain

A feature in Apple's Messages app that can spot and warn children when sexually explicit images are received or about to be sent is to be introduced in Britain.



First launched in the United States last year, the tool blurs out images received that are believed to contain nudity and shows an alert to children which warns them about the image, offers them helpful resources and reassures them it is okay to choose not to view the image, while a similar alert also appears if a child attempts to send photos which contain nudity.



The feature is powered by on-device artificial intelligence, Apple says, with the interventions all processed on-device and without notifying Apple or anyone else in order to protect privacy. However, the feature does include an option for children to message a trusted contact for help if they so choose.



The feature will be rolled out as part of a software update in the coming weeks, Apple confirmed, and will be available in the Messages app on iPhone, iPad and Mac computers.



It is not turned on by default and parents must opt-in in order to use it, the company said, and can only be used for child accounts set up as families in iCloud as part of a Family Sharing plan.



The tool will be joined by other on-screen interventions in searches on Apple's Safari web browser and those done via virtual assistant Siri or the Spotlight tool, which appear when users search for themes related to child exploitation - a feature that has also previously launched in the US and now comes to Britain for the first time.



