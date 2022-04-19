Denmark to boost North Sea gas production to quit Russian supply

Denmark's government on Tuesday said it would temporarily increase production of natural gas from its fields in the North Sea, but that it planned to phase out natural gas in the longer term to become independent of Russian supplies.

"We will increase production of natural gas in the North Sea for a limited time period," Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen told reporters during a briefing on Tuesday.

"We are convinced it's better to produce gas in the North Sea than buying it from (Russian President) Vladimir Putin," Frederiksen said.

The country's Energy and Climate Minister Dan Joergensen said in a separate statement on Tuesday that Denmark's bid to boost production of natural gas from its existing fields in the North Sea could amount to an increase of as much as 25%.