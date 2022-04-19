Allies agree on imposing new sanctions on Russia, Italy says

Allied leaders of countries including the US, Canada, and the EU on Tuesday agreed to impose new sanctions on Russia as hostilities in Ukraine continue, Italy announced.

"Broad consensus was expressed on the need to step up pressure on the Kremlin, including through the adoption of further sanctions, and to increase Moscow's international isolation," Prime Minister Mario Draghi's office said in a statement after a video conference between the leaders.

They shared "strong concern" on continued hostilities in Ukraine and the need for a cease-fire as soon as possible to "put an end to the suffering of the population," according to the statement.

The leaders also "confirmed the importance of close coordination" on supporting Ukraine "in all its aspects," especially by contributing to the country's budget.

A common commitment was also reaffirmed on diversifying energy sources to reduce dependence on Russian supplies.

The participants in the conference were US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Polish President Andrzej Duda, Romanian President Klaus Iohannis, President of the European Council Charles Michel, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.