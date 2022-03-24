News
EU chief: Russian demand on payment for natural gas in roubles is breach of contract
"This would be a unilateral decision and a clear breach of contract, and it would be an attempt to circumvent the sanctions," European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said at the start of an EU summit in Brussels.
Published March 24,2022
Russia's demand that certain countries pay for Russian natural gas and oil in roubles is "a unilateral decision and a clear breach of contract," European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement.
"We will not allow our sanctions to be circumvented ... the time when energy could be used to blackmail us is over," she said.