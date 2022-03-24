News Economy EU chief: Russian demand on payment for natural gas in roubles is breach of contract

EU chief: Russian demand on payment for natural gas in roubles is breach of contract

"This would be a unilateral decision and a clear breach of contract, and it would be an attempt to circumvent the sanctions," European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said at the start of an EU summit in Brussels.

DPA ECONOMY Published March 24,2022