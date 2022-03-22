Ukrainian refugees risk falling prey to criminal gangs, Europol says

Refugees from Ukraine are particularly at risk of falling prey to criminal gangs, EU law enforcement body Europol warned on Tuesday.



Their desperate situation is being exploited by trafficking gangs, the organization, which is based in The Hague, said.



Women and children are seen as ideal victims for gangs, Europol said, as they could be sexually exploited or forced to beg on the streets. Children could also be adopted illegally.



According to UN figures, more than 3.5 million people have already fled Ukraine to other countries. Polish authorities say more than 2.14 million fled to their country, which neighbours Ukraine. Ukraine had more than 44 million inhabitants before the Russian attack began.



