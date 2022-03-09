UK eyes further Russian sanctions, not seeking humanitarian no-fly zone in Ukraine

Britain is seeking to fully exclude Russia from the SWIFT payments messaging system and also an end to use of Russian oil and gas across the G7 as sanctions are ratcheted up over the invasion of Ukraine, foreign minister Liz Truss said.

"We must double down on our sanctions. That includes a full SWIFT ban, and the G7 ending its use of Russian oil and gas," Truss said at a news conference in Washington on Wednesday.

"Now is not the time to let up. Putin must fail," she added.

She also added that Britain is not seeking to provide a no-fly zone over humanitarian corridors in Ukraine and is instead looking to help it defend itself from Russia's invasion

"The reality is that setting up a no-fly zone would lead to a direct confrontation between NATO and Russia. And that is not what we are looking at," Truss said at a news conference in Washington, when asked if one could be introduced over a humanitarian corridor.

"What we are looking at is making sure that the Ukrainians are able to defend their own country with the best possible selection of anti-tank weapons and anti-air defence systems."