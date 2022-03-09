Amazon suspend deliveries to Russia, blocks Prime Video streaming

The world's largest online retailer Amazon is suspending the shipment of products to private customers in Russia and Belarus in response to the war in Ukraine.



The company also announced that it would block users in Russia from accessing its Prime Video streaming service until further notice. In addition, Amazon will no longer accept orders for New World, the only video game the company sells directly in Russia.



Amazon will also no longer be accepting new Russia and Belarus-based customers for its on-demand cloud computing platform AWS and Amazon third-party sellers.



The company emphasized that it does not operate data centres, infrastructure, or offices in Russia, and that it has "a long-standing policy of not doing business with the Russian government."



