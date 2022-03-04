News
Europe could get through next winter without Russian gas - study
Published March 04,2022
Europe could get through the next winter without having to use any Russian natural gas, under certain conditions, according to a study by Aurora Energy Research consultancy, on the ninth day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The analysts assume there would be a 109-billion-cubic-metre shortfall of natural gas, or some 38% of all gas supplied to the EU.
Other supplies and reductions in gas consumption would be needed to fill this gap, the consultancy said. Alternative supplies could be increased through a combination of more liquefied natural gas and pipeline imports and more domestic gas production, it said. Gas storage would also play a key role.
The consultancy's calculations are based on the assumption that storage facilities will be 90% full at the beginning of the coming winter, with storage likely to cost up to $109 billion, and requiring government backing. Significant consumption cuts would be needed, by business and households alike.