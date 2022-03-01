Volkswagen reduces production amid supply issues due to Ukraine war

Production at German carmaker Volkswagen's headquarters in the northern city of Wolfsburg are to be reduced from next week because of supply problems due to the war in Ukraine.



According to a letter by board members sent to the workforce on Tuesday, the production in Wolfsburg is to be reduced "in stages on several lines."



"As of today, we will not be able to manufacture in Wolfsburg in calendar week 11," the letter said.



Previously, the plants in the German state of Saxony were already affected by the supply issues, where missing deliveries for cables became a problem.



In the city of Hanover, there could be a shutdown of car production from the 10th calendar week onwards.



"Our task force continues to work on solutions across divisions and brands," VW management explained.



"The war in Ukraine dismays us all," the board members wrote in the letter. "After the Russian attack, Volkswagen hopes for a quick termination of hostilities and a return to diplomacy."



The group's internal crisis team continues to monitor developments, it said.