Putin reiterates conditions to end 'military operation' in Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin reiterated that the government in Kyiv must recognize the "people's republics" of Luhansk and Donetsk as a condition for the end of the "military operation" in Ukraine, according to the Kremlin.



Kyiv must also acknowledge Russia's sovereignty over the Black Sea peninsula of Crimea and commit to further renounce nuclear weapons in the future, the Kremlin announced.



In addition, Western-friendly Ukraine must be demilitarized and adopt a neutral status, he said.



It was the first statement of this kind after representatives of Ukraine and Russia held peace talks in Belarus on Monday. The first meeting ended without a breakthrough.



