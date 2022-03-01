UKRAINES PRESIDENT TO RUSSIA: STOP YOUR BOMBS BEFORE CEASEFIRE TALKS CAN START

Ukraine's president to Russia: stop your bombs before ceasefire talks can start

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday Russia must call a halt to bombing Ukrainian cities before meaningful talks on a ceasefire could start, as a first round of negotiations this week had yielded scant progress.

Speaking in an interview in a heavily guarded government compound, Zelenskiy urged NATO members to impose a no fly zone to stop the Russian airforce, saying it was a preventative measure and not meant to drag the alliance into war with Russia.

Zelenskiy, who has refused offers to leave the Ukrainian capital as Russian forces advanced, also said Ukraine would demand legally binding security guarantees if NATO shut the door on Ukraine's membership prospects.