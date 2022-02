Ukraine has requested additional support from the IMF following the Russian invasion, the fund's leader Kristalina Georgieva said Friday.

The crisis lender has a $2.2 billion aid program with Kyiv, and "the authorities have also requested IMF emergency financing," Georgieva said in a statement.

The fund's board met to discuss the situation in the country, and the IMF chief pledged continued support and said the institution "has a number of instruments in its toolkit" to provide aid.