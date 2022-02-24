Russia does not want to undermine global economic system: Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday said his country wanted to remain part of the world economy and had no plans to harm it.

"Russia remains part of the world economy," Putin told a meeting of big businesses after he ordered troops to invade Ukraine. "We are not going to damage the world economic system which we are part of," he said, adding he also did not want Russia to be excluded from the international economic community. "It seems to me that our partners should understand this and not set themselves the task of pushing us out of this system," he added.