Italy inflation rises unexpectedly in January

ECONOMY
Published February 02,2022
Italy's consumer price inflation increased unexpectedly in January, preliminary estimates from the statistical office Istat showed on Wednesday.

Consumer prices increased 4.8% yearly in January, following a 3.9% rise in December. Economists had forecast a rise of 3.8%.

On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 1.6% in January.

The monthly growth was mainly due to prices of regulated energy products that rose by 42.9%, and to those of non-regulated energy products, which grew by 3.2%.

The core inflation remained unchanged at 1.5% in January.

Inflation, based on the harmonized index of consumer prices, rose to 5.3% in January from 4.2% in the previous month. Economists had forecast a rise of 4.0%.

The HICP rose 0.2% monthly in January. Economists had forecast a fall of 0.9%.