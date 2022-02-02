UK, Russian leaders agree on need for 'peaceful resolution' over Ukraine: Downing Street

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed in a phone call on Wednesday to work towards a "peaceful resolution" of the crisis over Ukraine, according to Downing Street.

"The leaders agreed that aggravation was in no one's interest," it said in a statement, adding that Johnson had warned Putin that any Russian invasion would be a "tragic miscalculation".

Kremlin has also made some remarks about the meeting, saying that the two leaders discussed Ukraine and the issue of security guarantees for Russia in a phone call on Wednesday.

Putin told Johnson the NATO bloc was not ready to adequately react to Russian concerns, according to the statement on the Kremlin website.

Earlier on Wednesday, Russia mocked Johnson as "utterly confused" and ridiculed British politicians for their "stupidity and ignorance", hurling more scorn at the West after President Vladimir Putin accused Washington of trying to provoke war.