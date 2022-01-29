Turkish Airlines cancels Istanbul-New York flights due to heavy snow

Turkish Airlines has canceled its Istanbul-New York flights due to heavy snow, an official announced on Saturday.

John F. Kennedy (JFK) International Airport's Terminal 1 will be closed to operations due to weather conditions and heavy snow, the Turkish flag carrier's senior vice president for media relations, Yahya Üstün, said on Twitter.

"For this reason, our Istanbul-New York flights, and their return flights, are canceled for Jan. 29," he added.

JFK Airport is the largest international airport in New York City and one the busiest gateways into North America.