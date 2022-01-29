ERDOĞAN VOWS TO MAINTAIN TURKEYS STRUGGLE AGAINST INTEREST RATES AND INFLATION

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan repeated his economic policy on Saturday, saying interest rates would be lowered further and inflation would fall as a result. The Turkish leader also added that Turkey 's economic woes would pass.

"You know of my battle with interest rates . We are lowering interest rates and we will lower them. Know that inflation will fall too then, it will fall more," Erdoğan stressed in his speech during a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the Black Sea province of Giresun.