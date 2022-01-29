 Contact Us
News World Erdoğan vows to maintain Turkey's struggle against interest rates and inflation

Erdoğan vows to maintain Turkey's struggle against interest rates and inflation

"You know of my battle with interest rates. We are lowering interest rates and we will lower them. Know that inflation will fall too then, it will fall more. Exchange rate will stabilise and inflation will fall, prices will fall too, all of these are temporary," Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan told supporters in the Black Sea province of Giresun on Saturday.

Reuters WORLD
Published January 29,2022
Subscribe
ERDOĞAN VOWS TO MAINTAIN TURKEYS STRUGGLE AGAINST INTEREST RATES AND INFLATION

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan repeated his economic policy on Saturday, saying interest rates would be lowered further and inflation would fall as a result. The Turkish leader also added that Turkey's economic woes would pass.

"You know of my battle with interest rates. We are lowering interest rates and we will lower them. Know that inflation will fall too then, it will fall more," Erdoğan stressed in his speech during a ribbon-cutting ceremony in the Black Sea province of Giresun.

"Exchange rate will stabilise and inflation will fall, prices will fall too, all of these are temporary."